Aug. 18 testing update: No new Plumas cases, but two out-of-town students test positive

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

The Plumas County Public Health Agency once again reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus today, Aug. 18, so the confirmed case count remains at 39. However, there were two positive cases reported today — though they won’t be included in the official Plumas case count.

For the second day in a row, Plumas District Hospital tested approximately 60 Feather River College students. While yesterday there were no positive cases reported, two individuals tested positive today. They are now returning to their hometowns.

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna shared the information this evening. He said the system that the college, the hospital and public health designed to allow students to move into the dorms safely was successful.

Trutna said all students were tested when they arrived on campus and were required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing outside until the test results were known. Those with negative tests moved into their dorm rooms, while those who tested positive were required to return home.

More students arrive on campus tomorrow and will undergo the same testing. Plumas District Hospital had previously purchased an advanced testing system that allows for same day results and agreed to test all incoming students.

Feather River College has worked closely with Public Health to help maintain the safety of college students and the community, by implementing such measures as limiting the number of students that can live in the dorms.