Aug. 19: Progress made on Loyalton Fire

The Loyalton Fire, which originated east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith on Aug. 14, is burning north and east adjacent to the areas of Beckwourth Pass and Hallelujah Junction. The fire is now at 46,386 acres and 35 contained. A flare up east of Highway 395 overnight was very visible to motorists, but it was within the fire perimeter and was quickly extinguished. There are 788 personnel working on the fire.

Following is the latest information on evacuations and closures:

Evacuation Orders:

As of 8 p.m. on August 18, 2020 the EVACUATION ADVISORY for Cold Springs and Bordertown has been lifted.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for Balls Canyon Road, Long Valley Road, and Copperfield.

Advisory Evacuation Orders remain effect for Sierra Brooks.

Advisory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the City of Loyalton and homes on the south side of Hwy 49 west of Loyalton to Lombardi Point.

Advisory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the areas of Chilcoot and Vinton.

Advisory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the area of Hwy 49 and 70 south to

Loyalton, and to the east side of Hwy 49.

All Evacuation Orders in Lassen County have been lifted.

Road Closures:

Hwy 49 is currently open.

Hwy 395 is currently open.

Hwy 70 is currently open.

The cause of the fire was a lightning strike.