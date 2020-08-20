Aug. 20: The Bear Fire closes part of PCT

The Bear Fire is in the same drainage as the Claremont Fire, but is even more difficult to access. The Forest Service reports that crews dropped into the area Tuesday, but were unable to remain due to the rough terrain. Air support is hitting the fire, but it’s hoped crews will be able to return. The fire was reported to be at 250 acres yesterday, but last night it was downgraded to 30 acres when better mapping was available. As of 7:30 a.m., the fire was still being reported at 30 acres.

It is not threatening structures, but it has closed a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail from Onion Valley near La Porte to Bucks Summit.

As of this morning, California Interagency Incident Management Team 1 has assumed command of the North Complex, which includes the Bear, Claremont and Sheep Fires.