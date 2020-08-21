Aug. 21: The Sheep fire threatens homes near Susanville

The Sheep Fire, burning southwest of Susanville, has burned 5,286 acres and is 0 percent contained. Earlier reports put the wildfire at 7,000 acres. Three residences are reported destroyed. More than 250 structures are threatened.

Several evacuation orders and warnings remain in place due to the fire in the Gold Run Road and golf course areas.

This morning it was reported that the fire made a run in the Gold Hill Road area overnight, but crews used bulldozers and heavy equipment to fight it.

According to last evening’s update, “The Sheep Fire, located southwest of Susanville, grew today towards Susanville and impacted residences along Gold Run Road just north of the Lassen/Plumas County Line. Crews worked aggressively to build fire line while providing structure protection. Though temperatures were cooler, crews had to contend with strong gusty winds. The steep terrain is making fire suppression difficult as is the lack of available resources due to other fires throughout the state. Crews will continue to build and strengthen fire line tonight and continue with structure protection. Resources include: 15 dozers, 36 engines, 2 hand crews and 2 helicopters.”