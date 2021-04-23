Highlighted News 

Aug. 22: Plumas announces 4 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 22, that there are four new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor) Confirmed on April 20.

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Confirmed on April 22.

Two residents from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): One confirmed on April 22 and one confirmed on April 21.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 697 with 7 active cases in the Southern Region, 3 active cases in the Eastern Region and 1 active case in the Western Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

 

Related Posts

School district receives millions in COVID assistance funds

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] Coronavirus brought its share of pain to students and staff of the Plumas Unified School District,…

Former Quincy grad part of Navy’s vaccination effort

Editor

Quincy High School graduate Christina (Robbins) Erickson is a registered nurse assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, at Camp…

Extra Moderna vaccine available today – call 283-6330

Editor

Public Health announced at 1:15 p.m. today that it has 14 extra doses of the vaccine available. It will be…

Help develop a plan for groundwater use in the Sierra Valley

Editor

The greater Sierra Valley community is invited to an upcoming workshop to discuss groundwater conditions and trends in Sierra Valley…

PDH unveils new mammography machine

Editor

Plumas District Hospital has purchased and installed MAMMOMAT Revelation, an innovative mammography system designed to overcome barriers to breast cancer…

Sustainability series tonight includes film showing

Editor

Feather River College’s Spring Sustainability Series concludes with one final event on Earth Day, April 22, at 6:45 p.m., which…