Aug. 23: The Claremont continues to rage

UPDATE 9 a.m.: Took a drive up La Porte Road this morning and can report that it was a good night for firefighters and homeowners. The overnight battalion chief said “the weather really cooperated and it was a quiet night” on the fire. Everything held as planned and the firing operation was a success.

In the La Porte staging area there were engines from Sacramento, Placerville and other areas, as well as a crew from Quincy Fire awaiting the day’s orders and the Plumas Hotshots headed to the Greenhorn area. All of the individuals interviewed said their primary orders are to protect people’s homes.

Traffic is being stopped at the edge of East Quincy where the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans are blocking the roadway. Forest Service law enforcement is staged at La Porte Road where there is a hard closure of Highway 70 in effect. CHP Officer James Stowe said that depending on the progression of the fire, there could be escorted travel through the area at some point, but for now it’s closed from La Porte Road to Spring Garden.

Original story: Residents in Quincy and along the Highway 70 corridor awoke this morning to smoky skies, closed roadways, advisory and mandatory evacuations, quickly spreading fire and the knowledge that thunder and lightning storms are forecast for tonight into tomorrow.

The Claremont Fire grew to 11,310 acres as of last night and had jumped Highway 70 at Massack making a direct run north. Sheriff Todd Johns reported last night that Chandler Road and the Greenhorn subdivision were not immediately threatened.

Power flickered, went out for awhile in Graeagle, and residents learned their internet fiber lines could go down.

Highway 70 is closed from La Porte Road to Spring Garden. Traffic is being stopped at Highway 70/89 in Blairsden and only those with IDs with addresses in the area are allowed to proceed, but there is no thru traffic past Spring Garden.

The Forest Service will issue the latest information after its morning briefing and this story will be updated as soon as possible.