Monday, August 24, 2020
A view of the Bear Fire as it grows in size. Crews from the Claremont are being diverted to work on the Bear today. Photo courtesy of Keith Barnett

Aug. 24: Bear Fire now at 1,661 acres

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Help is on the way for the Bear Fire — today  some crews are being shifted from the Claremont Fire to assist. Resources are spread very thin and the Forest Service is forced to juggle depending on the latest conditions.

Yesterday the Bear Fire advanced on the north side to the northwest along both sides of Bear Creek. The south side of the fire advanced towards the Middle Fork at Carpenter Bar, but stayed east of Carpenter Creek. It grew to 1,661 acres.

Last night crews were working on a plan to address this fire and add resources. Initially, the fire was allowed to burn due to its steep terrain and the fact that it posed no immediate threat to structures. Now that the fire has grown, there is concern for Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake.

The Bear Fire has closed a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail. It is located 1 mile northwest of Butte Bar Campground and 1.5 southeast of Lookout Rock.

