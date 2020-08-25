Aug. 25 Sheep Fire: 8 homes destroyed; 3 percent contained

According to the Tuesday morning update, the Sheep Fire is still listed at 27,411 acres and is 3 percent contained, and, to date, has destroyed 8 residences and damaged 1 residence.

Several evacuation orders, warnings and road closures remain in place.

“The fire moderated overnight and a light rain fell across the fire area, lowering humidities, and allowing crews to make good progress. Crews worked throughout the night constructing and strengthening dozer line on the east and west flanks of the fire. On the east flank, crews made good progress in their work on the line extending to Diamond Mountain Motorway to the escarpment and to the top of Diamond Mountain. Today, they will work to strengthen and secure this line. On the west flank, crews continued constructing line in the Cheney Creek drainage and into the old Willard Fire burn scar, west of Susanville. They were able to build a contingency line ahead of the fire and are now “going direct”; working on the fire’s edge. Cooler temperatures are expected again today, but thunderstorms in the forecast and unpredictable winds remain a concern. Dry fuels, steep terrain and strong winds continue to challenge firefighting efforts. Today, crews will continue to secure and strengthen both flanks of the fire while providing structure protection. To date, the Sheep Fire has destroyed 8 residences and damaged 1 residence,” read the update.

“Lingering moisture and instability will lead to a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into early this evening. The greatest threat for showers and thunderstorms over the North Complex will be in the afternoon hours. It is most likely, however, that showers and thunderstorms will remain north and east of the area similar to Monday. It’s still possible that winds could affect the area in the afternoon and building smoke columns are likely to lead to some erratic and gusty winds in the heat of the afternoon and evening,” continued the update.