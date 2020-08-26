Aug. 26: Claremont Fire grows to over 20,000 acres

The Claremont Fire is 20,423 acres and 7 percent contained. The Forest Service is reporting that favorable weather conditions made for a relatively quiet night for the fire with little spread. Crews continued to reinforce the work accomplished by the day crew.

Today, crews will work to increase containment by reinforcing dozer line heading around the west and southwest perimeter of the fire. The south side of the fire is moving into an old fire area with less fuel to burn, so is moving slowly. Crews will also continue to work on building dozer and hand line in and near Greenhorn and Spring Garden to protect residences in the event of a fire breakover.

Yesterday crews reinforced dozer lines on the north side of the fire below Quincy enough to consider a portion of that line contained (7 percent). The fire did not move much on the southeast side near Spring Garden, east of Highway 70. Crews were prepped to knock down spots if winds picked up and there was some activity, but they were able to hold the fire in place. Crews were also building dozer and hand line in and near Greenhorn and Spring Garden to protect residences there in the event of a fire breakover.

The big news yesterday was that East Quincy residents were allowed to go home, thanks to all of the work on the containment lines.

Hwy 70 is currently open with a police escort from Quincy La Porte Road to Spring Garden. Quincy La Porte Road from Hwy 70 to Red Bridge and Peppard Flat Road (dirt portion) remain closed.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for La Porte Road, Spring Garden and Greenhorn.

The Claremont Fire broke out Aug. 17 as the result of a lightning strike. It has threatened the communities of East Quincy, La Porte Road, the Highway 70 corridor, Spring Garden, Greenhorn, Cromberg and Sloat.