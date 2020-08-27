Aug. 27: Claremont Fire now 30 percent contained!

Favorable weather conditions allowed firefighters to make some good progress on the Claremont Fire during the past 24 hours — it is now 20,697 acres and 30 percent contained! And last evening, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns, who was participating in a virtual community meeting, was asked if he anticipated mandatory evacuations for the Cromberg and Sloat communities. He said “as of right now the fire is holding.” There is no current indication that the fire would go to those communities, but the situation could change and residents should prepare. They remain under an evacuation advisory.

Last night firefighters continued to patrol, mop up and reinforce firelines.

Yesterday, there were reports that a firefighter was injured on Lee Summit and was flown to Reno for medical treatment. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

To date no homes have been lost to the fire, though one outbuilding burned on La Porte Road. Most of the road’s residents were allowed to return to their homes yesterday, but the road is closed to non residents due to the threat of damaged trees falling on the roadway.

Highway 70 remains open, but residents are advised to drive with caution through the area and reduce their speed. It is recommended the roadway be used for essential travel only.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Spring Garden and Greenhorn. (The full list of evacuations and advisories is listed below.)

The Claremont Fire broke out Aug. 17 as the result of a lightning strike. It has threatened the communities of East Quincy, La Porte Road, the Highway 70 corridor, Spring Garden, Greenhorn, Cromberg and Sloat. It is part of the North Complex of fires burning on the Plumas National Forest.