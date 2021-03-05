Thursday, March 4, 2021
Automatic doors now at Quincy Natural Foods

Submitted

New automatic doors have been installed at the front entrance of Quincy Natural Foods, on Main Street in Quincy. This makes it easier for people to come and go without having to touch door handles, and eases entry and exit with a cart.

