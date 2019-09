Plumas Charter School players are ready for their nine-game season. From left: Audrey Dotta, Emily Fullerton, Faith Tuell, Rylee Cooper, Ailish Carmichael, Maddie Macnab, Heather Ayotte and Jenna Bridges. Not pictured, Avery McIntyre and coaches Katelyn Johns and Mandi Fullerton. Photo by Mandi Fullerton