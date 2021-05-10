Ball games continue to score for fans and athletes

By Mari Erin Roth

Feather River College

“We played really well as a team on Saturday (May 8). We were able to get good contributions from a variety of players, which is always good to see,” said FRC long-time head baseball coach Terry Baumgartner. “The guys are really starting to play well as it has taken us awhile to kick off the dust from not playing for 12 months.” In game one, May 8th, the FRC Eagles won over the visiting Shasta Knights, 15-3. Cooper Kitrel, Jerry Thomas, Bowdy Griffin, Sean Pauly, Ryan Bolf and Jake Christianson scored two runs each. Jake Madson, Garrett Damico, and Jordan Brandenburg all scored for the FRC Eagles. Dominic Folks hit 4 RBIs, Kitrel hit three, Thomas and Brandenburg each hit two and Madson, Griffin and Bolf each hit one RBI. Rolf and Christianson both hit a triple. Only Thomas was able to steal a base that game from the Knights.

Eagle pitchers Myles Davis and Skyler Gaudern handled things from the mound. Davis pitched 5 innings, striking out 11 batters of 26 faced! Gaudern struck out one batter in 2 innings facing 7 batters. The Knights tried out three pitchers but only managed three strikeouts for their combined efforts.

“Game 2 on Saturday was the first game all year that we played a complete game, as we pitched, played good defense, and got timely hits,” said coach Baumgartner. The Eagles won game two with the Knights, 10-2. Feather River pitching came from Scott Lewis, Eamon Velarde and local Drew Baumgartner. Lewis pitched 6 innings striking out 8 batters of 24 faced. Velarde struck out 3 batters of 8 faced and Baumgartner struck out 2 batters of three faced.

Jordan Brandenburg hit 3 RBIs. Thomas, Madison, Ryan Gray, and Wyatt Larranaga all hit an RBI. Eagles crossing home plate to score were Madson (2), Thomas (2), Damico, Brandenburg, Pauly, Kevin Anderson, Jagger Pico, Gray and Larranaga. Thomas and Brandenburg both hit triples. Brandenburg, Madison and Benny Olsen hit doubles.

The Eagle numbers keep improving; they are 12-6 overall and in conference. They have won their last three consecutive games. In the 18 games played the Eagles hit 7 home runs, 10 triples, 54 doubles and have a total of 211 hits. They have scored 194 runs and stolen 35 bases. On base percentage is .461, slugging percentage is .491 and the team batting average is .339.

The Eagles head to Lassen to face the Cougars in a doubleheader Thursday, May 13, and then host Lassen Saturday, May 15, in Quincy at noon and 3 p.m. The Siskiyous Eagles come to FRC Thursday, May 20, for a doubleheader, noon and 3 p.m. Contact FRC Athletics for the latest on Covid safety procedures before showing up at a game, 283-0202, Valerie Campa at ext. 274 for details and requirements.

Eagle Softball

The lady Eagles have had a break between games since May 1 but will be back on the diamond playing away May 13, 15 and 20. The FRC softball team is 7-3 overall and in conference. The Butte Roadrunners come to play Saturday May 22 at 9 and 11 a.m. followed by another doubleheader Thursday, May 27, with the Siskiyous Eagles. That doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m., is the last game on the schedule for the FRC softball team.

The Eagles have played 10 games, scored 53 runs, and have an on base average of .399. The women are batting .324 and have won their last 3 consecutive games. They love the FRC diamond and are 4-0 at home! Be sure to check with the FRC Athletic Dept. before coming to a game; safety precautions are more strenuous at the college level. Valerie Campa, 283-0202, x 274, can provide all the details on the latest.

Chester High School vs. Quincy

The Volcanoes baseball team is 5-2 overall. They have proven to be one of the most fierce teams this season. Another team to beat this season is the Quincy Trojans. The two came head-to-head May 5 and 7.

The Trojan diamond was the site of the first battle on Cinco de Mayo. The Volcanoes surprised the Trojans with a 26-18 victory. Quincy fans thought the Trojans were going to walk away with the game as the QHS boys led the first inning 2-0 and continued leading by the bottom of the second inning 5-0. Boy, did that tide turn. The Vols rallied with 7 runs in the top of the third inning allowing the QHS boys to tie things up in the bottom of the inning, 7-7. Quincy held the CHS team to zero and reclaimed their lead in the bottom of the fourth, 9-7. The Vols scored 5 runs in the fifth and the Trojans added 4 runs losing one of their 2-point spread points, 13-12. The Volcanoes must have added a little nitro to their gas in the sixth inning as they racked up 9 runs on the scoreboard and held QHS to a single run, 21-14, taking back the lead decisively. In the final seventh inning, Chester led off with five more runs and Quincy scored an additional four, 26-18, for the final score.

Chester stats for the game are six RBIs for freshman Lucas Klimek and six more for freshman Jaxon Holland. Junior Juan Flores hit three RBIs and Caleb Clark, Zack Brent, Nick Brent, and Cooper Casey all hit two RBIs each. Dylan Jilbert, Jakob Williams and Trenton Tissot each hit one RBI. Runs were scored by Kilmek (4), Flores (4), and Clark with three. Jilbert, Kameron Stelzriede, Zack Brent, Nick Brent, Holland, Casey, and Tissot all scored two runs each. Williams crossed home plate to score one time.

Kilmek hit a triple. Zack Brent hit a pair of doubles. Klimek and Holland each hit a double at bat. The Volcanoes were speedy and sneaky stealing a total of 11 bases in the game. Klimek stole three bases while Clark, Stelzriede, Holland and Casey all stole two each.

Stelzriede served catcher all seven innings for the Volcanoes. Junior Juan Flores pitched 4.1 innings facing 34 batters, striking out 5. Freshman Jaxon Holland pitched 2 innings striking out 4 batters of 15 faced. Junior Caleb Clark stepped up to the mound for .2 innings facing 6 batters.

Game two CHS vs. QHS

The Trojans traveled to Chester for a rematch with the Volcanoes and it is safe to say they approached the game differently. The final score was QHS 7, CHS 0. The Trojans didn’t let the Volcanoes get their foot in the door, not once.

Trojan junior Caden Hendrickson pitched all seven innings for QHS striking out 17 batters of 26 faced! Wow! Hendrickson held firm and allowed NO stolen bases. The QHS boys backed their pitcher up for a solid, impenetrable, defensive front.

Offensively, runs were scored by Hendrickson (2), junior Nate Kingston (2), junior Canaan Newman, freshman Ryan James, and senior Devin Vert. Hendrickson and Devin Vert hit 2 RBIs, sophomore Quinton Vert, junior Kai Hostetter, and sophomore Aiden Powers each hit an RBI. Hendrickson hit a double and the rest of the scoring came one base at a time.

The Chester Volcanoes put Klimek at the mound four innings to strike out 5 batters of 19 faced. Senior Nick Brent pitched two innings striking out 2 batters of seven faced. Caleb Clark pitched one inning facing 3 batters.

The Quincy Trojans are 6-2 overall, 2-0 in their league. They host Portola Monday, May 10, at 4 p.m. and host Redding Tuesday, May 11, at the same time. Those are the final two games on the schedule for the Trojans 2021 baseball season.

The Chester Volcanoes are the home team in a doubleheader with the Loyalton Grizzlies Monday, May 10, at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. The Vols travel to Burney to try and steal some treasure from the Pirates May 12 and then on to Susanville May 18 to battle the Lassen Grizzly Bears. Hopefully Greenville will be in Chester on May 20 to play the Vols. The GHS Indians have had a rough time keeping their roster full enough for a game. Maxwell comes to CHS Friday, May 21, then Chester travels to Redding for a doubleheader with the Lions in what is likely the last high school baseball game for the 2021 season. What a ride it has been. Kudos to athletes, coaches, staff, fans and parents for their dedication to High School sports. Together we can, together we have!

Portola ball

“Playing four games a week is really tough especially pitching wise but my guys are working hard and getting better every day,” said seasoned veteran Portola head baseball coach Tim Brubaker. The Tigers are 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Mid Valley league. The Tigers won their game with the Loyalton Grizzlies May 5 by a score of 14-7. Greenville had to forfeit the May 6 game due to a short on their roster.