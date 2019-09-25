Basic, bond tax rates approved

Basic tax rates for Plumas County were approved by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Basic and bond tax rates for fiscal year 2019-20 and tax year 2019 apply to rates for Plumas Unified School District and Plumas District Hospital Bonds, according to information from Plumas County Auditor-Controller Roberta Allen.

A government code requires that supervisors adopt a resolution on the tax rates before Oct. 3 every year.

Explaining the property tax rate for Plumas County, Allen said that it is 1 percent of the assessed value ($1,000 per $100,000 of assessed value) of the 2019-20 fiscal year or tax year 2019.

Bond rates are added to the 1 percent rate as follows:

– For PUSD’s district bond for secured assessed values, Measure A is $31.70 per $100,000 of assessed value. Measure B is $77.87 per $100,000.

– The additional tax rates for PUSD’s bond for unsecured assessed values and Measure A at $30.33 per $100,000 of assessed value. For Measure B is $52.29 per $100,000 of assessed value.

“The additional tax rates for the Plumas District Hospital Bond, as calculated and approved by resolution No. 2019.3, by the Plumas District Hospital’s Board are affixed at 0.02732 percent of the secured assessed value,” Allen explained. This is $27.32 per $100,000 of assess value and 0.3455 percent of the unsecured assessed value for the fiscal year 2019-20 and tax year 2019, according to Allen.

An additional tax rate for PUSD and PDH bonds is affixed at 0.11652 percent meaning ($116.52 per $100,000 of assessed value of assessed value of the unitary/state board roll for this fiscal year and tax year.

Allen provided the Plumas County debt service information for PUSD’s Measure A school bond. This covers 2002, 2005 and 2016 refunding bonds.

Further information on these bonds is available at the Plumas County Auditor’s office, Plumas Unified School District or Plumas District Hospital.