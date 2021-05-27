News 

Be aware of some road work in the Bucks Lake Wilderness

Editor
The Plumas National Forest announced some upcoming road advisories as PG&E will be restoring road surfaces near Lower Bucks Lake following its dam improvement project last year.
Three Lakes Road (24N24) will be closed to the public starting June 3 until approximately June 12. Lower Bucks Campground will remain OPEN. Be advised, once the Three Lakes Road opens up again, 4WD is required and short wheelbase vehicles are highly recommended as it is rough, narrow, and rocky.
Starting May 30, PG&E will also be making repairs on Bucklin/Mill Creek Road below the Bucks Lake spillway. The road will remain open with one-way traffic controls and no work is planned on Memorial Day weekend.

