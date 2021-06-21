Beer and wine tasting in Clio on July 2

All are invited to join in on the fun of a festive beer and wine tasting to be held Friday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. The event is being hosted by Sierra Mountain Properties, and will be held at 2500 Hwy. 89 in Clio. Ticket prices are $30 each or two for $50. “Join us for an afternoon of music, raffle prizes, silent auction, and fun with your friends and family,” organizers invite. Proceeds from this event are going towards the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce and other local nonprofits. For more information or to buy tickets, contact John Berg at 713-7804 or Walt at 775-303-0241. You can also reach out via email at [email protected]