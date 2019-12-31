Begin the new year with Words & Music

Ring in 2020 at Words & Music on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Patti’s Thunder Café, 557 Lawrence St. in Quincy, with featured artists Penny & Dude. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the featured performance starting at 7 p.m. The show concludes at 9.

You really won’t find a much more “local” duo than Penny & Dude. Arriving in Plumas County in 1978, they have been playing music around here for 40ish years.

During that time they’ve played with several bands — Borderline, Jeez Louise and Tarnation. They were also two thirds of the trio Benny, Penny & Dude. As a result of all that experience, their repertoire includes many genres and a wide variety of tunes. Bluesy, folky, tunes dot the set list as well as a sprinkling of originals.

Penny & Dude are truly an example of the family that plays together, stays together. They’ve been doing just that for many years and plan to continue for many more!

“We can’t think of a better way to start the new year than with Penny’s amazing vocals on ‘better-than-the original’ covers and originals with Dude on harmonica and percussion,” according to Plumas Arts.

Words & Music is a Plumas Arts program that started in 1989 at Morning Thunder Café with a grant from the California Arts Council. A featured artist opens the evening after which an open mic opportunity is offered to performers — novice and experienced — who bring unplugged acoustic performances of music and presentations of the spoken word.

Beverages are available for sale. Sign up at the door before 7 p.m. for an open mic spot following the featured artist. There is a $3 admission.

For more information about this or any of the many programs sponsored by Plumas Arts, call 283-3402 or visit online at www.plumasarts.org.