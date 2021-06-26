Billy Lynn and Lucille Margaret Cash

Billy Lynn Cash, 92, was born October 30, 1928, in Duncan, Oklahoma and died June 8, 2021, in Oroville, CA.

Lucille Margaret Cash, 93, was born April 7, 1928, in Redlands, California and died June 11, 2021, in Oroville, California. They were married 71 years and 9 months.

They are survived by their children, Diane Humphrey of Oroville, CA, Donna Ferrell of Modesto, CA, Larry Cash of Clio, CA, Lavada Kettle of Roosevelt, UT, Nadine Mell of Oroville, CA and Billy Ray Cash of Oroville; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren, with one on the way and two great-great grandchildren and one on the way.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at Scheer Memorial Chapel, 2410 Foothill Blvd., Oroville from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville, at 11 a.m.