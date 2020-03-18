Births for the week of 3/18/20

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Kennedy Anne Kurpjuweit

Kennedy Anne Kurpjuweit was born to Carly and Kristopher Kurpjuweit of Quincy on March 8, 2020, at 9:03 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Kennedy Anne weighed 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Debra Moore, of Quincy and Terry Moore, of Graeagle.

Paternal grandparents are Robin Wight and Tim Kurpjuweit, of Quincy.

Great-grandparents are Ray and Anne Simone, of Napa; Elaine Moore, also of Napa; and Karen Gilliand, of Reno, Nevada.

Kennedy is also welcomed by brothers Carter, 5, Camden, 3 and Colton, 1.

