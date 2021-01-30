Blair Chris Conradsen, devoted husband and loving father of four children, passed away on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021, at the age of 94.

Blair was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in Big Rapids, Michigan. He married Monea E. Mitchell and they were together for 71 years. They raised three daughters, Cynthia, Linda and Toni and one son, Chris. Blair valued family and gave them an outstanding example to live by.

Blair is survived by his wife, his four children and their spouses and three grandchildren.

No services are planned. Donations may be made in Blair’s memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Please share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com.