Board approves filling 9 vacant county positions

Jobs and more jobs. The Plumas County Board of Supervisors approved filling nine positions during its Feb. 2 meeting. All decisions were unanimous by the five-member board: Chairman Jeff Engel, and Supervisors Dwight Ceresola, Kevin Goss, Greg Hagwood and Sherrie Thrall.

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff received authorization to fill two community outreach coordinator/health education positions. “We have had some attrition, some resignations,” Woodruff said, adding that the hires would have no effect on the county general fund.

IT Director Greg Ellingson said that a promotion within his department left an office automation specialist position open. Later in the meeting, when the board discussed moving their meetings to the Zoom platform, Supervisor Hagwood lauded the work done by Ellingson’s department. The request was granted.

Behavioral Health Director Tony Hobson asked to fill a vacant Mental Health Services Act coordinator position. “We can afford it and we really need it,” he said. Board Chairman Jeff Engel commented on Hobson’s passionate plea before joining his fellow board members in approving the request.

Librarian Lindsay Fuchs received approval to fill a vacant courier position.

Social Services Director Neal Caiazzo can fill three positions that became available through a series of retirements and internal promotions. The eligibility worker positions are funded through state and federal dollars.

Marcy DeMartile, representing the Clerk-Recorder/Elections office, received authorization to fill a vacant election coordinator position created by a promotion. “It is an important and critical staffing position,” she said.

Details about the vacancies can be found by going to the county’s webpage regarding job opportunities.