Bringing you a taste of Europe

Originally from Sacramento and moving locally full-time about 1 1/2 years ago, proprietors Rachel and Mark Betzler invite the community to attend the grand opening of Koninkrijk Koffiehuis on Friday, June 28, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Located at 240 Main St. in Chester, Rachel Betzler said that Koninkrijk Koffiehuis is a European-themed coffee house, providing a taste of Europe to the Lake Almanor area.

The café pays homage to Mark’s Dutch heritage, while including the many other wonderful things one can find on the European Continent. His brother Scott has joined them in working at the café as well.

Koninkrijk’s menu includes a variety of European pastries, including strudel and bear claws, croissants, quiches, hearty soups, European-style sandwiches, paninis, calzones — and of course coffee.

Normal business hours are Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday , from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The coffee house will also be open for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights starting in mid-July until 8 p.m. For information, call 259-4221.