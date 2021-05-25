Photo by John Lullo. Part of the Legacy Brick display at White Sulphur Springs Ranch showing some of the sentiments used by brick purchasers.
News 

Build a legacy at White Hawk Sulphur Springs Ranch

Lauren

Summerfest at White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) had to be canceled again this year due to the pandemic. That’s two years in a row that the main fundraiser that aids the restoration of this historic site has failed to raise a cent.

The volunteers of the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) have had to be creative to keep the work going. One of the two remaining 2021 fund raisers is about to launch. It is the “Build a Legacy Brick buy Brick” campaign.

Hundreds of letters will be mailed near the end of May to coincide with Memorial Day on May 31, but whether or not on the mailing list, everyone can order a brick.  They can be inscribed with almost any message the buyer wishes.  Some of the inscriptions on purchased bricks have included:

Your name and/or business name

Members of the family

Commemoration of a wedding anniversary or special occasion

The birth of a child

A favorite athletic team

A deceased friend or family member

The name of a local firefighter

A religious sentiment

Expression of a special “Thank You.”

Almost any sentiment that fits within the space allowed may be included on bricks that are either 4 x 8 or 8 x 8 inches.  Many standard logos like flags and military insignia are available and are fully described in the brochure which is included in the mailing.  Brochures are also available onsite as well as online at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com.

To date over 100 bricks have been temporarily installed near the entrance to the old ranch house. They will be installed in a permanent location when the landscaping plan for the entire ranch is complete.

Community support is needed to continue the work at the historic site at the head of the Mohawk Valley.

Every Legacy brick helps WSSR reach its goal and since the MVSC is non-profit, brick purchases are tax deductible. Legacy bricks can also be ordered by contacting chairperson Janet Reihsen at 836-2495 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Related Posts

PDH considers selling property to county for affordable housing

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] A piece of property near Plumas District Hospital, also being considered as a location for a…

Prescribed burn planned on the Lassen

Editor

The Lassen National Forest Almanor Ranger District will be conducting 200 acres of prescribed fire starting within a few weeks….

Plumas Eureka State Park Association gives updates on summer plans

Lauren

Special to Plumas News by Nancy Degger, Plumas Eureka State Park Association Membership Chair Hello friends of Plumas Eureka State…

Portola experiences multiple small earthquakes

Editor

Update:  More small quakes have been reported as of Monday, May 24, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) announcing…

Last week for annual health fair at Plumas District Hospital

Editor

Plumas District Hospital has been offering its annual Low-Cost Health Screening throughout May, and this is the last week to…

FRC graduates the Class of 2021

Editor

The wet and blustery day did not dampen the enthusiasm of the Feather River College graduates who received their diplomas…