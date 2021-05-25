Build a legacy at White Hawk Sulphur Springs Ranch

Summerfest at White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) had to be canceled again this year due to the pandemic. That’s two years in a row that the main fundraiser that aids the restoration of this historic site has failed to raise a cent.

The volunteers of the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) have had to be creative to keep the work going. One of the two remaining 2021 fund raisers is about to launch. It is the “Build a Legacy Brick buy Brick” campaign.

Hundreds of letters will be mailed near the end of May to coincide with Memorial Day on May 31, but whether or not on the mailing list, everyone can order a brick. They can be inscribed with almost any message the buyer wishes. Some of the inscriptions on purchased bricks have included:

Your name and/or business name

Members of the family

Commemoration of a wedding anniversary or special occasion

The birth of a child

A favorite athletic team

A deceased friend or family member

The name of a local firefighter

A religious sentiment

Expression of a special “Thank You.”

Almost any sentiment that fits within the space allowed may be included on bricks that are either 4 x 8 or 8 x 8 inches. Many standard logos like flags and military insignia are available and are fully described in the brochure which is included in the mailing. Brochures are also available onsite as well as online at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com.

To date over 100 bricks have been temporarily installed near the entrance to the old ranch house. They will be installed in a permanent location when the landscaping plan for the entire ranch is complete.

Community support is needed to continue the work at the historic site at the head of the Mohawk Valley.