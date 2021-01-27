Build White Sulphur Springs Ranch with bricks

By John Lullo

Special to Plumas News

There are very few bricks on the exterior of the ranch house at White Sulphur Springs Ranch but another kind of brick will be very important to the completion of the renovation project.

In 2016 a new fundraising campaign was started by the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC), stewards of the ranch site in Plumas County. The idea was to sell bricks inscribed with whatever message the buyer wished and then have the bricks become part of the landscape at the historic site.

The campaign slogan was “Build a legacy brick by brick.” To date over 100 bricks have been temporarily installed near the entrance to the ranch house. These legacy bricks, and new ones, will be permanently located as the landscaping plan for the entire ranch site is completed.

The MVSC volunteers are encouraging the community to purchase a brick with a personal message that will forever become a part of the historic ranch site. Covid-19 has dealt a serious blow to the fundraising efforts of the MVSC. The main source of income, Summerfest 2020, had to be canceled and Summerfest 2021 set for June, is in doubt.

The brick campaign and the virtual rummage sale are the only fundraisers active at this time. Community support is needed to continue the restoration of the historic site at the head of the Mohawk Valley in Clio. The MVSC is non-profit so contributions and brick purchases are tax deductible.

Legacy bricks can be ordered via a brochure available in the information box near the north gate at WSSR, online at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com, or by calling membership chairperson Janet Reihsen at 530-836-2495