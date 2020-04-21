Burn permits required beginning May 1

Effective Friday, May 1, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Lassen – Modoc Unit will require burning permits for residential burning within Lassen, Modoc and Plumas counties.

Burn permits are available online at the following website: https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. Those without internet access can obtain a permit from a Cal Fire station. Cal Fire burn permits are only required on State Responsibility Area lands.

Burning permits are required from May 1 to midnight on June 30 for all residential burning on State Responsibility Area Lands.

Burning can only be done on permissive burn days. To find out if it is a permissive burn day, contact the local Air Pollution Control District.

Lassen County – (530) 257-2876 or 257-BURN

Modoc County – (530) 233-3436

Plumas County:

Portola: (530) 832-4528 Quincy: (530) 283-3602

Greenville: (530) 284-6520 Chester: (530) 258-2588

The Unit Chief will implement a burn ban when weather conditions warrant, but no later than June 30.

Only natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned. Household garbage may NOT be burned.

Do not burn on windy days. Do not burn in a burn barrel without authorization from the air pollution control district.

You must have a signed permit in your possession while you are burning and you are responsible for always maintaining control of your fire. Possession of a permit does not protect you if your burn escapes. You are still liable for any suppression costs. If a burn escapes your control, you should seek help immediately. Wildfires can spread very quickly. A fast response from the fire department can reduce suppression cost considerably. Remember, you may be billed for suppression costs, so the sooner you seek help the better the outcome may be. Simple common sense can greatly reduce the chance of an escape. If you don’t feel it’s safe to conduct a burn, then don’t!

Changing conditions may necessitate an early burn suspension.