Business Scene for the week of 6/12/19

BOOK SIGNING AT BARN OWL

Terry Collins from the Collins Pine Company in Chester is having a book signing at Barn Owl Books in Quincy on Saturday, June 22. His novel, Vast Horizons, an American Family Odyssey, 1838-1853, is based on the true story of his great, great grandfather who came west on the Oregon Trail in 1853. The book touches on the Trail of Tears, the Mexican War and the Oregon Trail including an obscure event known as The Lost Wagon Train of 1853.

DRUNK BRUSH’S BLOCK PARTY

Local fire dancer Rosa Del Fuego will perform fire-eating tricks and captivating routines Saturday, June 15 when the Drunk Brush throws its block party in the alley behind the library in downtown Quincy. The party runs 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and admission is free. Saturday’s event will also feature a funky town vibe with live DJ Jay Sea Rain grooving with soul, hip-hop, funk and R&B. Dancing, skating and lawn games will also be available and the outdoor bar will be open.

PREMIUM ICE CREAM FROM MINDEN

The Scoop, which is part of The Toy Store in Quincy, now carries premium ice cream, sherbet and sorbets from Minden, Nevada, that are crafted by the Hoch Family Creamery. Choose from a constantly varying variety of 12 flavors with 22 assorted and seasonal flavors also in rotation through the summer. Storeowner Matthew Kitchens tells us has been trying for some time to get this company’s ice cream for his store and finally succeeded.

GRAY EAGLE LODGE OPENS

Bret and Lynn Smith have opened the Gray Eagle Lodge and the Fireside Restaurant for its 36th season. Executive Chef Lynn Hagen offers dinners daily with a special each night along with a full bar and fine wine selection. Named as one of the Top 10 North American Classic Summer Lodges by National Geographic Traveler, you will find this 20-cabin resort and restaurant nestled in the Lakes Basin area above Graeagle on Gold Lake Road.

FIRE BELLS ANNUAL LUNCHEON

The fundraising arm of the Hamilton Branch Fire Department, The Fire Belles, is having its annual family-friendly luncheon Thursday, June 27, at the fire station. It gets underway at 11 a.m. with lunch served at noon.

MILL CREEK ART & WINE SHOW

This weekend you might want to venture to the Westwood area for the Mill Creek Art & Wine Show. This festive event is Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16. You’ll find handmade arts and crafts, wine tasting a barbeque and music. A play area for children will be provided.

GREENHORN RANCH BARBECUES

The popular Friday Night barbecues at the Greenhorn Ranch include access to the pool and the fishing pond. The ranch also offers horseback riding, which also includes access to the pool and pond for the day.

TOWER GARDENS, LESS WATER & SPACE

Patti Buchholtz, owner of ABSolute Fitness and Health, Juice Plus & Tower Garden tells us Tower Gardens are sweeping the county. They are an aeroponic growing system that uses 90 percent less water compared to traditional gardens and yields 30 percent using considerably less land so it’s perfect for sunny small spaces. By the way, Patti said they just added 16 new gardens to local schools. For more information call 320-6562.