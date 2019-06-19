Business Scene for the week of 6/19/19

At Hamilton Branch

NEW ZUMBA INSTRUCTOR

Shawnee Walters is the new zumba instructor at Lake Almanor Fitness. She brings nine years of experience, passion and energy to this full service fitness center in Chester. Shawnee is originally from Gridley and while visiting local friends every summer to enjoy all it offers, she fell in love with the area and the community! Her favorite part of teaching this class is “watching how it builds an individual’s confidence as she sees them slowly make their way to the front of the classroom. … Zumba to me is about letting go of outside stress in a judge-free zone and getting lost in the music,” she said. The zumba classes are Mondays and Wednesdays.

QUINCY BUSINESSES OPEN SUNDAY

To better serve both the local residents and tourists visiting our area, Feather River Outdoors’ owner David Arsenault and Barn Owl Books’ owner Kara Rockett-Arsenault have opened the doors to their respective Main Street Quincy businesses on Sundays. You will find both stores open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Feather River Outdoors rents and sells new and used gear for virtually any outdoor activity such as skiing, snowshoeing, boating, hiking, biking and the like. Barn Owl Books is a well-stocked independent bookstore and gift store. Kara also tells us she has her Lazy Day summer reading list available and ready to browse.

RATTLESNAKE AVERSION TRAINING

Karen Hayden is once again holding her annual Rattlesnake Aversion Training for dogs Monday, June 24, at Gansner Park in Quincy near the back baseball field. Appointments are needed since each dog receives individualized training with the $75 fee. Contact Karen at 616-5165 or by email at ctn746@sbcglobal.net to schedule or to receive more information. The professional trainers are with Natural Solutions Wildlife Enterprises, billed as the nation’s leader in rattlesnake aversion.

TaylorMade GOLF DEMO DAY FRIDAY

This Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. it’s the TaylorMade Demo Day at the Plumas Pines Golf Resort in Blairsden. Head golf pro Brandon Bowling said that the newest TaylorMade men’s and women’s golf drivers provide maximized distance and forgiving performance. He added that customization is also available for these game improvement drivers — from the shaft, loft and grip. So be sure to stop by the course and “test drive” the all new TaylorMade golf clubs for 2019. Factory reps will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.

DANCING THE NIGHT AWAY

Come enjoy the live music this Friday, June 21, beginning at 8 p.m. at the Main Street Sports Bar & Lounge in downtown Quincy. The talented and entertaining band Smokey the Groove combines funky jazz, a full horn section and “get down” rhythms that will keep you wanting to dance until dawn. Owner Karen Powell wanted us to remind everyone about some of their regular activities: Monday Night Trivia, Taco Tuesday, Burgers & Brews on Wednesday and early bird karaoke on Thursdays.

LOTS GOING ON AT DRUNK BRUSH

This Friday, June 21, the live music at The Drunk Brush in Quincy features the sounds of Back 40. The following Friday, June 28, patrons will enjoy the entertaining sounds of Penny & Dude. And plan on returning Saturday, June 29, to the Grover Alley setting for the next in a series of Block Party food, wine and music events with John Hoover & The Quinn’s. The Friday night entertainment inside the popular wine bar and Saturday’s block parties begin at 6 p.m.