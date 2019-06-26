Business Scene for the week of 6/26/19

Grand opening Saturday

NEW GM AT GREENHORN RANCH

Jill Rivoli is the new general manager at Greenhorn Ranch in Spring Garden. Jill is overseeing all of the upgrades and enhancements being completed at the Ranch. Committed to providing the same Western hospitality Greenhorn Ranch has been providing since 1962, Jill is passionate about reintroducing the community to all the activities and beauty they offer. “The first thing that stands out when you meet Jill is her authenticity. She grew up in a small town. She believes in relationships and understands the importance of community and sharing what our facility is about, family and creating guest experiences that will last a lifetime,” said Ranch owner Steve Harvey. Greenhorn’s focus on horseback riding, outdoor adventures and western culture in a pristine mountain setting with incomparable accommodations makes it an ideal place to reconnect with friends and family

Jill’s vast and impressive experience includes director-level positions and riding programs at several resorts including Carmel Valley Ranch, Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort and the Sunriver Resort.

THIS FRIDAY AT THE RANCH

We should also mention they are kicking off the summer season with their famous Friday Night BBQs and Summer Concert Series with country music singing sensation Buck Ford this Friday, June 28, at the Ranch. Future artists include Stephanie Quayle, Chad Bushnell, Amy Wilcox and the Cripple Creek Band.

ELWELL LAKES LODGE OPENS

Elwell Lakes Lodge in the Lakes Basin region above Graeagle has opened for its 100th summer season under management by the same family. Originally built by William Drew in 1920, and subsequently operated by his daughter Miriam Drew Childs since 1985, it’s being run by Drew’s granddaughter, Sugie Childs Barker, and her husband John. Nestled in a pine and fir forest at the end of a mountain road, the Lodge’s cozy housekeeping cabins with kitchens provide the perfect “basecamp” for families, couples or individuals to enjoy the pleasures of the outdoors without sacrificing comfort.

SAME TIME EVERY YEAR

Don and Dee Dee Driscoll will be closing their business, Quincy Hot Spot, once again for their annual vacation from July 2 through July 8, reopening Tuesday, July 9. Dee Dee wanted us to remind everyone to stop in and let her team help you get all your barbecue supplies together for the Fourth of July gatherings — and, boy, do they have a bunch of supplies, BBQ accessories and grills in their store!

SPECIAL HOURS ON JULY 3

The Bargain Boutique Fine Thrift and Gifts in downtown Quincy will have special hours to accommodate shoppers Wednesday, July 3. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In April, the store marked its 37th year in business. It is owned and operated the Plumas District Hospital Volunteers and is the their main source of income used to help the hospital purchase a variety of necessary equipment, which to date amounts to around $500,000. And that’s easy to understand given the store’s incredible selection of high quality, gently used merchandise. Shopping there is a win-win for both the shoppers and for our hospital!

RAMANO’S FARMERS MARKET OPENS

Romano’s Certified Farmers Market is now open for the season every Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Sierra Valley Farms on A-23 just south of Highway 70 near Beckwourth. Gary Romano hosts the only “on-farm” farmers market in the state featuring several vendors whom he personally selects for their quality and products.