Businesses receive PPE throughout the county

The Alliance for Workforce Development, together with partners from across the county, distributed Personal Protective Equipment to businesses over the past week. The products were made available from the state of California.

Following is the breakdown of PPE distributed per community:

1. Eastern Plumas – 15,000 masks and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer; 56 businesses served

2. Quincy – 17,000 masks and 1,200 bottles of hand sanitizer; 96 businesses served

3. Chester/Almanor – 13,000 masks and 800 bottles of hand sanitizer; 57 businesses served

4. Greenville/Indian Valley – 10,000 masks and 600 bottles of hand sanitizer; 31 businesses served

For those who missed out on the giveaway, there is only hand sanitizer available at this time. A business owner can call Val Bourque at the Quincy office at 257-5057 and make arrangements to pick up four hand sanitizers.