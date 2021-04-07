Cabral signs with collegiate baseball league

Hunter Cabral, a 2019 graduate of Portola Junior/Senior High School, has made headlines as the newest California Left-Handed Pitcher (LHP) to sign with the Lake Mills 94’s at age 19.Cabral grew up in Portola and is currently pitching at American River College in Sacramento, in addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in social sciences in hopes to become a paramedic/structure firefighter.

“I just feel more than fortunate to have this opportunity put in front of me and I’m excited to go and work hard to try to make a name for myself,” Cabral said when discussing his passion. “It is also a very good opportunity to get scouted by bigger schools all over the country.”