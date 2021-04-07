Congratulations to newsmaker and Portola High School graduate Hunter Cabral for signing as the newest Left-Handed Pitcher (LHP) to sign with the Lake Mills 94's, a collegiate summer baseball team in the Dairyland Collegiate League (DCL). Photo submitted
Sports 

Cabral signs with collegiate baseball league

Lauren

By Lauren Westmoreland
[email protected]

Hunter Cabral, a 2019 graduate of Portola Junior/Senior High School, has made headlines as the newest California Left-Handed Pitcher (LHP) to sign with the Lake Mills 94’s at age 19.Cabral grew up in Portola and is currently pitching at American River College in Sacramento, in addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in social sciences in hopes to become a paramedic/structure firefighter.

“I just feel more than fortunate to have this opportunity put in front of me and I’m excited to go and work hard to try to make a name for myself,” Cabral said when discussing his passion. “It is also a very good opportunity to get scouted by bigger schools all over the country.”

The Lake Mills 94’s are a collegiate summer baseball team in the Dairyland Collegiate League (DCL). The DCL is a wood bat league that attracts college athletes from all over the Midwest to play in a 40-game season with playoffs. The 94’s were initially named after the 94 Interstate that connects Madison, Wisconsin to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Related Posts

Trojans top Greenville, 61-0

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected]   Weather was ideal April 2 as the Quincy Trojans tackled the Greenville Indians at…

Conditions vary but the fish are good!

Editor

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth [email protected] Lake Almanor Gary Walkup had a good day on the water this week on…

Indians travel to Tiger territory

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Greenville football team put up a good fight in Portola, 66-38, as they faced…

Fish Bits: Boat traffic ramping up on Almanor

Editor

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth [email protected] Lake Almanor Spring has arrived at Lake Almanor. The swallows and osprey have returned,…

Portola Tigers rule the field in Quincy

Editor

Portola High School football left Tiger tracks all over the newly renamed Brennan football stadium field at Feather River College…

Eagles fly over Siskiyous in victory, 22-15

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Feather River Eagles made their second game of a short season a big win…