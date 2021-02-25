Calling all genealogy buffs; free online conference available

You may have thought about your ancestors and wondered, “Who WERE these people?” Most of us know who our grandparents were, and maybe even our great-grandparents. But who came before them?

If you’re curious about those folks and want to find out more, but genealogy sounds complicated, you can dab your toes in the water starting today by registering for the annual RootsTech conference, which is virtual this year and totally free. It runs Feb. 24-27.

RootsTech is arguably the largest genealogy conference in the world. Sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it’s usually held at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has attracted up to 28,000 attendees.

Because of the pandemic, the 2021 RootsTech has gone entirely virtual. And once you register, you can select which sessions you want to watch and when to watch them. The sessions will be available to registrants for a full year after the conference, making it easy to fit your selections into your own schedule.

To register, go to www.rootstech.org/rootstech-connect-2021-registration?lang=eng. And if you’re new to genealogy, don’t think RootsTech is over your head. There are sessions for beginners, intermediate researchers, and those who have considerable experience. In short, there’s something for everyone at whatever level they are.

If you get hooked on genealogy—and that can happen—you can get local assistance with your research by contacting the Family History Center of the Quincy Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through Kay Christenson at 283-1618. Even under pandemic conditions, we can arrange to help you out.