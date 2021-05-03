News 

Caltrans opens Portola, Chester rest areas for the season

Editor
Caltrans announced this afternoon that two rest areas in Plumas County are now open for the season:
Lester T. Davis Safety Roadside Rest Area (Highway 70, 3 miles east of Portola)
Lake Almanor Safety Roadside Rest Area (Highway 36, 2 miles east of Chester)
These facilities are closed seasonally as District 2 maintenance crews focus their time and efforts on the roadways over the winter months. Hazardous conditions from ice and snow are present in these areas during the winter seasons, which also can lend to plumbing issues at these facilities.

Related Posts

Courage Triathlon to be held Sept. 11

Editor

Lake Almanor Country Club will host the 7th annual Courage Triathlon, an event that raises funds to benefit the rescue of…

Quincy celebrates National Day of Prayer at noon May 6 in the plaza

Editor

A gathering to acknowledge the National Day of Prayer will be held in Dame Shirley Plaza on Thursday, May 6,…

One-way traffic control in canyon near Belden UPDATEd

Editor

Update 4:30 p.m.: Caltrans reports that traffic is returning to normal Caltrans is reporting one-way traffic control in effect on…

CHP reminder: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Editor

The warming weather and increasing number of vehicles traveling on California’s roadways offer a timely reminder of the importance of…

It’s air quality awareness week!

Editor

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is pleased to announce that Air Quality Awareness Week 2021 will be celebrated…

Foundation welcomes grant applications

Editor

The Plumas Ski Club, Lost Sierra Food Project, Sierra Institute and Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities were among the organizations funded…