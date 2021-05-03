Caltrans opens Portola, Chester rest areas for the season

Caltrans announced this afternoon that two rest areas in Plumas County are now open for the season:
Lester T. Davis Safety Roadside Rest Area (Highway 70, 3 miles east of Portola)
Lake Almanor Safety Roadside Rest Area (Highway 36, 2 miles east of Chester)
These facilities are closed seasonally as District 2 maintenance crews focus their time and efforts on the roadways over the winter months. Hazardous conditions from ice and snow are present in these areas during the winter seasons, which also can lend to plumbing issues at these facilities.