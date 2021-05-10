Caltrans seeks community input in advance of Highway 70 project

Caltrans is reaching out to Quincy and the surrounding area to gather input on bike and pedestrian needs in anticipation of a future Highway 70 construction project through Quincy. The input is needed by May 28.

This is the preliminary information gathering phase for a project that isn’t scheduled for construction until 2028, but it’s important for planning purposes to share input now.

The survey includes an interactive map where individuals can place a pin at a particular location and identify bike, pedestrian, lighting and other safety concerns.

Click https://survey.catplan.org to provide your input.