Calvin Wilson named to dean’s list at Bates College

Calvin Wilson of Canyon Dam, Calif., was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.

Wilson, the son of Kenneth A. Wilson Jr. and Debbie M. Wilson, is a 2016 graduate of Chester High School. He is majoring in economics at Bates.

