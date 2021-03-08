Car vs. parked vehicle in Taylorsville

Leif Karl Velasco, 47, of Taylorsville was driving his 2005 Nissan Altima northbound on Nelson Street, just south of Portsmouth Street in Taylorsville at 8 p.m. on March 4. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Velasco was approaching a parked vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Corolla, facing northbound. James Trout, also of Taylorsville, was kneeling on the driver street of the Toyota, facing the passenger seat. According to the CHP, Velasco made an unsafe turn to the right, and right front of the Nissan collided with the left rear of the Toyota.

Following the collision Velasco left the scene without providing his information. Officers arrived shortly after and followed up on the incident. Witnesses placed Velasco as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision. No injuries were noted or claimed as a result of this collision.