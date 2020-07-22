Card of Thanks for the Stein Family Foundation
Thank you!
The EPCAN Board, staff and volunteers
Thank you!
The EPCAN Board, staff and volunteers
After holding at just four confirmed COVID-19 cases for a couple of months, Plumas County…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, July 21, that it has received…
Plumas District Hospital released the following alert this afternoon. IMPORTANT SERVICE ALERT: The Frontier Communications…
Plumas District Hospital announced today that one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus….
By Debra Moore [email protected] “We’re going to have to get really lean and mean.” That’s…
Compiled by Mari Erin Roth Special for Plumas News Frenchman Lake PowerBait seems to…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Feather River College students are set to resume to classes Aug….
By Victoria Metcalf Special to Plumas News One California Highway Patrol Officer readily admits he…
After one more or new cases being reported six days in a row (July 13-18),…
Frontier Communications is experiencing a system outage that is affecting the north end of Plumas…
UPDATE: As of this evening’s briefing, July 21, CalFire estimated the size of the fire…
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges the public to take extra safety precautions as…
By Debra Moore [email protected] From the very young to the elderly — Plumas District Hospital…
All Lost Sierra trails are now open including all trails in the Lakes Basin, Quincy,…
Update 5 p.m.: The fire is approximately 1,387 acres and 5 percent contained. Highway 44…
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the…
After holding at just four confirmed COVID-19 cases for a couple of months, Plumas County…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, July 18, at 3:30 p.m. that it…
By Debra Moore [email protected] UPDATE: This story has been updated to indicate where Plumas County…
A Butte County resident arrested during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 15, and…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, July 17 at 1 p.m. that it…