Card of Thanks for the Stein Family Foundation

Thank you Stein Family Foundation!

For the first time in 95 years there will be no summer camp at the Grizzly Ranch. Over the years thousands of kids have left the area with wonderful and fun memories of their summer camp. Joe Stein started the camp in 1925 and it has been a winner for years for so many. The Stein Family Foundation has been providing Foundation grants to many of our major non-profit organizations as well. The EPCAN (Eastern Plumas Community Assistance Network) Food Bank has been one of the fortunate recipients of their grants for several years. While many kids will miss out on a summer of fun, we certainly want to thank the Stein Family and their Foundation for helping us feed families through the years. We are open!