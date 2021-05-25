Care Flight honors local emergency service responders

Care Flight honored several local emergency responders during a barbecue at Gansner Park on May 16.

“This was the first time in over a year we have been able to get people together, other than doing vaccination clinics, and do something fun together,” said Matt Brown, Care Flight operations manager. Following are the awards and recipients:

The Plumas Team Award and the STARCARE Award

To Paramedic Wendye Markowitz for her ongoing commitment and dedication to Care Flight and Plumas District Hospital. Wendye has taken a very active role in employee and public education, even during the pandemic and was able to teach and graduate nine new EMTs from an EMT class sponsored by Care Flight and PDH in Indian Valley.

The Special Recognition Award

To EMT Rachel Burns for her willingness to step up and help whenever needed. Rachel participated in numerous vaccination clinics this past year, as well as working in fire camp, covering shifts and helping with various projects.

The Achievement Medal Award: bestowed for performing a notable act of distinction related to patient care in a significant time of need.

To Paramedic Derek Gay for his willingness to go above and beyond for a patient and family member in need in October 2020. Not being an isolated event, Derek constantly cares for his patients and their families with utmost professionalism and compassion and is an outstanding clinician as well.

To Paramedic Kevin Pertuit and EMT Gerry Hendrick for their care of a critically injured driver involved in a head-on collision in the Feather River Canyon in January 2021. Their aggressive treatment, use of limited resources in a remote area and clinical expertise led to the ultimate survival and recovery of their patient.

Always Ready Award: presented to non-employees for a significant contribution to their community in a time of need.

To CHP Sergeant Chuck Brothers, Officer Brad Logan and Officer James Stowe received the award for their efforts while providing direct medical aid and assisting medical and fire crews in the rescue and treatment of a critically injured driver involved in a head-on collision in the Feather River Canyon in January 2021. Their dedication and efforts made a difference in the positive outcome and ultimate survival of the patient.

Commendation Medal Award: is awarded for an unusual act of distinction related to patient care while showing admirable initiative and accomplishment.

To Paramedic Nicole Beatie, EMT Skyler Fraga, EMS Supervisor/Paramedic Sam Blesse and EMS Supervisor/Paramedic Mark Thomas for their teamwork and extraordinary efforts in the treatment and safe transport and delivery of a critically injured motorist involved in major traffic incident in August of 2020. With very limited resources and local fires preventing EMS helicopters from being able to fly and help treat and transport the patient, these individuals worked together to aggressively treat and extricate the patient and transport them to PDH, and then on to the trauma center in Reno. Supervisor Blesse came in off-duty and responded to the scene to help and Supervisor Thomas also came in off-duty and helped the crew transport the patient to Reno. Their actions, teamwork and clinical abilities led to ultimate survival and recovery of the patient.

Care Flight Ground- Plumas Healthcare Provider of the Year

To AEMT LeeAnne Goniea for her ongoing and continual contributions to Care Flight, PDH and her community. LeeAnne constantly leads by example, not only by providing great clinical care and customer service, but by taking initiative and helping out wherever she can. LeeAnne regularly takes on projects, manages our logistics needs, can be found in the PDH emergency room day or night helping out, volunteering for employee committee’s and anything else that needs attention or dedication. LeeAnne cares deeply for her community and her profession and is able to combine the two passions and serves as an example to her peers, colleagues and managers alike.

Promotion and Badge Presentation

Paramedic Mark Thomas was recently promoted in January 2021 to EMS Supervisor for Care Flight Ground. Mark joins Senior Supervisor Sam Blesse in overseeing day to day operations of the PDH/ Care Flight ambulance and healthcare operations. Mark brings many years of EMS and supervisory experience with him, having worked in large, busy EMS systems in metropolitan areas, as well as rural areas. Mark is well-liked and respected by his peers, colleagues and managers and shares his wealth of knowledge and experience freely and leads by example.