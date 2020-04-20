Celebrate Earth Day in Plumas County

As with everything else in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Plumas County’s Earth Day celebration will be different this year. Events are still scheduled, but they will be virtually shared or solo activities.

The main event is a virtual screening via zoom of “The Biggest Little Farm” on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. with guest speakers Jessie Mazar and Leslie Pace of the Lost Sierra Food Project. The zoom meeting ID: 514 650 504, Password: 751604

“The Biggest Little Farm” chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature.

Also on April 22, residents are encouraged to pick up trash from 5 to 6 p.m. at their location and then post the photos on FaceBook at Plumas Earth Days. Awards will be given for oldest, largest and most unusual item.