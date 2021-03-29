A living cross on the front steps of the Community United Methodist Church in Quincy. Zoom service offered Easter Sunday. Photo submitted
Celebrate Easter with a living cross

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Community United Methodist Church in Quincy invites the community to place cut flowers or greenery on their living cross.  The cross will be placed on the sidewalk in front of the front steps of the sanctuary early Sunday morning and will be out all day.  Please observe all social distancing guidelines if others are present and will have hand sanitizer available.

Everyone is also welcome to join the church for worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. followed by a virtual coffee hour.  To find the Zoom login information, please visit the church website, www.quincymethodist.org or e-mail the church at [email protected] or Rev. Andrew Davis at [email protected].

