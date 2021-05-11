Celebration of Life for Lawrence (Larry) W. Kirby

Larry was born in Alturas, CA on May 27, 1950 to Russell and Mildred Kirby of Bieber. He attended schools in Bieber, and graduated from Big Valley High School in 1968. During the summers of his high school years he worked on various ranches in Big Valley, one of them being the Hunt Estate. After graduating, he attended Shasta College in Redding and worked intermittently for Lassen County Road Department. He then began a career with the Western Pacific Railroad, through the efforts of Ray Vernon, a long-time resident of Bieber and employee at the Railroad Depot in Nubieber.

Larry maintained his childhood home in Bieber, although he also had residences in Fremont, Keddie and Portola during his 42-year career as a Conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired in 2010 and spent many good times fishing, traveling with his good friend Flo, and visiting with his friends at the Roundup in Bieber. Larry was an avid historian and served as a Director of the Big Valley Historical Museum Board, where he contributed much by his lifelong residence in Big Valley and his phenomenal memory.

Larry is survived by two sisters, Bonnie Keller of Redding and Lois Gaudard, also of Redding. He had two nieces and one nephew, all residing in northern California. He had many good friends and is fondly remembered for his honesty, his generosity and his wonderful sense of humor.

Larry passed away on December 22, 2020 in Sacramento, CA from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease.