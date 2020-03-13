Monday, March 16, 2020
Coronavirus News 

Celebration of life for Merna Logan postponed

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

A celebration of life for Merna Logan that had been planned for Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Meadow Valley Community Church has been postponed at this time. The organizers are making this change out of concern for the health  of those who would want to attend. Local and state health officials have advised against holding any gathering where a minimum of 6 feet of space between attendees can’t be guaranteed or any that would include elderly citizens.

