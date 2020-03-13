Celebration of life for Merna Logan postponed

A celebration of life for Merna Logan that had been planned for Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Meadow Valley Community Church has been postponed at this time. The organizers are making this change out of concern for the health of those who would want to attend. Local and state health officials have advised against holding any gathering where a minimum of 6 feet of space between attendees can’t be guaranteed or any that would include elderly citizens.