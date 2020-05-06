Celebrations in the time of coronavirus
Piper Harris turned “3” today. Under normal circumstances, her parents Katie and Sean, would have organized a birthday party in her honor and invited all of her young friends and those of her older brother, but these aren’t normal circumstances. Due to social distancing requirements they organized a parade to honor Piper, inviting friends and neighbors to walk, ride or drive by their Chandler Road home in Quincy. Katie said that her daughter “absolutely loved it!”