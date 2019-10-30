Chamber hosts annual Safe Trick-or-Treat

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event to be held this Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Merchants throughout downtown and East Quincy will participate by handing out candy and treats to children.

The Quincy Chamber has hosted the event since the ’80s. The intent was to provide a safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat without walking through dark neighborhoods at night.

Over the years, the event has evolved to include more participants, booths and entertainment. This year The High Sierra Dancing Witches will perform in front of the courthouse at 5 p.m.

Events such as these require a lot of coordination with various groups and organizations, including the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Works; the California Highway Patrol; and the Quincy High School S Club.

The chamber also thanks the many volunteers who will be keeping the crosswalks safe for the youngsters and citizens who donated candy to help out the local merchants. Cheryl Kolb, chamber spokeswoman, said that each merchant or organization distributes about 2,000 pieces of candy during the event. “Every contribution helps and we greatly appreciate it,” she said.