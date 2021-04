Charlotte Rose Grammer was born to Carin Root and Kent Grammer of Greenville on April 24, 2021, at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Charlotte weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are James Root of Taylorsville and Tamie Root of Greenville.

Paternal grandparents are Rosinda and Joseph Grammer of Warner Springs, CA.

Charlotte joins siblings Jace Root, 10; Rebekah Grammer, 21; and Jakob Grammer, 23.