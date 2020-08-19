Chester artist earns award for annual PBS art auction

PBS KVIE announced that Chester artist Betty Bishop has been selected for the annual PBS KVIE Art Auction and recognized with an award. Celebrating local artists and benefiting PBS KVIE, the 39th annual Art Auction will take place on-air and online Oct. 2-4.

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 39th annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 260 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists.

PBS KVIE art curator Mariellen Layne announced that Bishop was recognized with an award after submitting her art to the annual juried competition.

Bishop’s “Watercolor Crane” won a Juror’s Award in the photography category. The piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“This year’s collection of 260 works showcases our region’s top artistic talent, from California masters to emerging artists – including 40 first-time participating artists,” said Layne. “Even during this challenging time, we saw an increase in submissions over last year. We’re grateful to the art community for their generous, ongoing support of the PBS KVIE Art Auction.”

A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on August 24. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on Sept. 15.

Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank, Krogh & Decker LLP, and SMUD.