Chester business celebrates anniversary

New eatery in Greenville
If you’ve been craving German food, there’s a new place in Greenville to get it now. Hometown girl Mary Shero…
Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies reopens
You’ll find farm fresh produce to sandwiches to fresh baked pies at Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies, now reopening at 539…
Plumas Bank awarded Bankers Cup for fourth consecutive year
Plumas Bancorp, the holding company for Plumas Bank, recently announced that the bank was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Bankers…
Little Red Library and Farm Stand open for season
The little red library and free farm stand is now open in Greenville. Neighbors and friends exchange seeds, provisions, garden…
Whitehawk Restaurant reopening
Whitehawk Restaurant, at 985 Whitehawk Dr., Clio, CA 96106, has announced it is reopening for the 2021 season starting on…