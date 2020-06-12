Chester Cemetery Districts posts preliminary budget notice

The Chester Cemetery District Board of Directors has adopted a preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

The preliminary budget is available for inspection at the Chester Cemetery District Office, 1400 Hwy 36, Chester, CA 96020 during normal business hours.

The Chester Cemetery District Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. to adopt the final budget. Any person may appear and be heard regarding any item in the budget or regarding the addition of other items.