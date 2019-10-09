Chester chamber’s first ever scarecrow contest

Who’s ready for fall? If you love the brisk autumn air and the changing colors of the leaves, now’s the time to play in the Lake Almanor area. You can find areas to visit for fall color in the Plumas County Fall Color Tour Map at plumascounty.org/documents/Mapandroutes.pdf.

Merchants and community organizations, this is the week to get started on your scarecrows for our first-ever Merchants’ Scarecrow Competition. It only costs $5 for Chamber members or $10 for non-Chamber members to participate in the fun and the money raised will be used for prizes for the Merchants’ Costume Contest on Halloween day. Scarecrow judging will be a fundraiser for the Town Plaza on Main Street that is in the initial planning stages — vote online through PayPal on our homepage at lakealmanorarea.com at $1 per vote. It’s not too late to register to participate or too early to start voting, and judging will close at 5 p.m. on Halloween.

We are also inviting our local merchants to sign-up for the 7th Annual Lake Almanor to Indian Valley Holiday Shopping Tour (if you haven’t already). Today is the last day to let the Chamber know you want to participate, to ensure we get all of your business’ details included in the printed map and other marketing materials. Once ready, you’ll be able to find details about participating merchants at mountainaffairs.com. We’re changing up the tour just a little, by extending the length of the tour to a full week, from Nov. 7 to 14, and including your business’ hours of operation on the map — this should allow participants more time to visit everyone. With each business decorating for the season and hosting their own festivities, it’s sure to be a fabulous week.

Speaking of fabulous, we held our first Town Coffee on Sept. 25 and what a great turnout. The energy and enthusiasm of the folks there as we discussed “A Town Plaza for Year Round Activities” was incredible. We are forging forward with planning based on feedback from the first meeting — if you missed it, we’d love to have you join us at the follow-up meeting, scheduled for Oct. 16 at the Coffee Station at 8:30 a.m. Information on the Town Plaza Project can be found under the Community drop-down menu on our website.

Did you know? The 6th Annual Turkey Trot that will be on Thanksgiving Day is now open for registration. Visit our online calendar for more information.

Here is a partial list of upcoming events and community activities you won’t want to miss:

• Oct. 7, Merchants’ Scarecrow Competition Decorating begins

• Oct. 11, 2nd Fridays at Stover Landing

• Oct. 12, Chester Fire Open House

• Oct. 16, Town Coffee — “A Town Plaza for Year Round Activities” — Take 2

• Oct. 26, “Changing Seasons” Craft Fair at Lake Almanor Community Church

• Oct. 26, Live Music at Plumas Pines — “Nothin Personal”

• Oct. 28, Mt. Jura Gem & Museum Society Meeting — “Ghost Stories of Plumas County”

• Oct. 31, Merchants’ Safe Trick or Treat

• Oct. 31, Merchants’ Costume Contest

• Oct. 31, 23rd Annual Harvest Festival at Lake Almanor Community Church

• Oct. 31, Merchants’ Scarecrow Competition Judging Closes

• Nov. 1, Christmas Tree Cutting Permits Available for Lassen & Plumas Counties

• Nov. 7 – 11, Lake Almanor to Indian Valley Holiday Shopping Tour

• Nov. 8, 2nd Fridays at Stover Landing

• Nov. 9. Community Peace Tree Lighting — in Honor of our Veterans

Continue submitting your events to our Community Calendar at lakealmanorarea.com/calendar.html, and check back often to see what’s new.

And as always, enjoy playing in the Lake Almanor Basin —your Base Camp to the Northern California Outdoors!