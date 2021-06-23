Chester Elementary student selected for STEM forum

Chester Elementary School student Carson Bagley will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state this summer to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, which is being held in San Jose.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Carson was nominated by his second-grade teacher Aletha O’Kelley. Carson is inquisitive and loves math and science and enjoys learning new things and being pushed to expand his knowledge. In addition, Carson is passionate about sports and is a fourth-year wrestler and All-Star baseball player. Carson is most excited about the robotics program this program has to offer as he loves coding. He dreams of growing up to be a scientist and is most interested in studying the DNA of animals. He also wants to be a marine biologist to find out the secrets of the ocean.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Carson to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.