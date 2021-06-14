Chester High graduates 18 in outdoor ceremony

By Gregg Scott

The Chester Jr/Sr High School Graduating Class of 2021 gathered with proper social distancing on the school gridiron for Commencement exercises on June 11. Even the ominous cloudy skies could not suppress the joy and jubilation being expressed by the 18 graduates.

The first part of the ceremony was dedicated to the announcement of the Senior Awards and scholarships.

The class salutatorian Jordan Smith and class valedictorian Austin Arredondo addressed their fellow students and those gathered at the ceremony. Both discussed the challenges of the past year and how their class was able to overcome them.

Then Principal Terry Hernandez officially presented graduates to Terry Oestreich, the superintendent of the Plumas Unified School District.

As each student walked across to receive their diploma cheers and applause went up from the crowd. Congratulations to the CHS Class of 2021!