The Chester High School Class of 2021 accepted their diplomas under threatening skies June 11. Photo by Gregg Scott
Chester High graduates 18 in outdoor ceremony

Editor

By Gregg Scott

The Chester Jr/Sr High School Graduating Class of 2021 gathered with proper social distancing on the school gridiron for Commencement exercises on June 11. Even the ominous cloudy skies could not suppress the joy and jubilation being expressed by the 18 graduates.

The first part of the ceremony was dedicated to the announcement of the Senior Awards and scholarships.

The class salutatorian Jordan Smith and class valedictorian Austin Arredondo addressed their fellow students and those gathered at the ceremony. Both discussed the challenges of the past year and how their class was able to overcome them.

Then Principal Terry Hernandez officially presented graduates to Terry Oestreich, the superintendent of the Plumas Unified School District.

As each student walked across to receive their diploma cheers and applause went up from the crowd. Congratulations to the CHS Class of 2021!

Valedictorian Austin Arredondo addresses her fellow classmates regarding the history they have shared leading up to graduation. She related that two years of Covid related distractions, separations and remote learning sessions have not deterred their commitment to finish the challenge. Photo by Gregg Scott

 

 

 

The comments from class Salutatorian Jordan Smith echoed the themes of unity and hard work for the 2021 graduates. She talked about how close their small class has become through all of the trials and distractions, and related several occasions when they just had fun together. Photo by Gregg Scott

